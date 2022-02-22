Thomas Tuchel: No Need for Chelsea Frustration Depsite Poor Performances

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that there is no need for Chelsea to get caught up in frustration despite falling off league leaders Manchester City in the race for the Premier League.

The Blues sit 13 points behing Manchester City as their Premier League hopes look to be over.

Speaking to the press, via Fred Caldeira, Tuchel revealed that there is no need for frustration.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea's performances have been sub par, with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend showing a poor standard of football, with Romelu Lukaku registering a record low seven touches in the match.

However, Tuchel has stated that there is no need for frustration as Chelsea still have it all to play for this season, having reached the final of the Carabao Cup final, and are in the next round of the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's round of 16 clash against LOSC Lille, Tuchel said: "Right now, we try not to get caught up in frustration because there is no need for frustration. In the moment we are very hard to beat, we are third in Premier League, we are in every competition. We have already two titles, one this season.

"But there is things to improve so we allow ourselves to retry to focus on the positive sides to be a bit more positive in this kind of challenge where we are.

"Because, let's be honest, lots of people would like to be in our place so that's why it's good to stay positive and look upfront."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube