Thomas Tuchel: No Reason to Discuss Premier League Title Race in November

Thomas Tuchel continues to remain firm on his position over the Premier League title race insisting he won't get involved in any talk in the early parts of the season.

Chelsea have made a bright start to the season which has seen them collect 25 points from their first ten games, lifting them to the top of the league ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Tuchel has dealt with injury blows to continue their winning run. They went on to win all four of their league encounters in October.

As their positive form continues, more talk is made of their title challenge but Tuchel isn't ready to discuss Chelsea's involvement as they look to close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, he said: "Over the last years, Man City and Liverpool set the standards and consistency, that does not change after one quarter of the season.

"If it would change anything for the better if we talk about the title today, I will talk non-stop about the title. If I see just one per cent of advantage for us to talk about the title in November, I will talk non-stop about it, but I see no reason to do it.

"We have now proved our quality and our consistency but it's only 10 games played so there is no reason to get carried away. There is no reason to make ourselves smaller than we are but why look to the end of the season? Why look to May when today is a game? It absolutely makes no sense to look anywhere else than to what's necessary today."

