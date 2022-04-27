Thomas Tuchel: Nobody Likes Antonio Rudiger Leaving Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that nobody likes the fact that Antonio Rudiger is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

This comes after Tuchel revealed after their 1-0 win against West Ham that Rudiger would be departing Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, Tuchel admitted that nobody likes the fact that Rudiger is set to leave the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked further on his thoughts about Rudiger's imminent departure, Tuchel said: “I don’t think anybody likes it. He is a huge factor in our one and a half seasons together.

"He gives confidence in the dressing room, a great character and leader. He is available for 90% of the matches and plays on an outstanding level and gives confidence if you play next to him, around him. He takes sometimes the focus towards him, away from others, takes and loves responsibility.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I don’t think anybody likes this decision. We have to accept it and will accept it. Like it or not, there will be life at Chelsea after Toni. For him and for us it is the most important thing to end like it started and has been, on the highest level. This is where the focus needs to be.”

Chelsea are looking to secure their place in next season's UEFA Champions League, where they could face Real Madrid-bound Rudiger, as well as lift the FA Cup for the second time in Rudiger's Blues career.

