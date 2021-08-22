Thomas Tuchel: Nobody Wants to Face Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea Spell Has Only 'Just Begun'

August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel Fires Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Warning to Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool & Rest of Premier League

He's only just getting started.
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel believes nobody will want to come up against Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku this season after insisting his Blues career has 'only just begun'.

Chelsea craved a world class striker all summer long and they got their man, signing Lukaku on a five-year deal for £97.5 million, a club-record fee.

Lukaku arrived back at home and instantly delivered straight from the off. Within 15 minutes of making his second Blues debut against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, he was shushing the Emirates crowd after tapping in from close range. Chelsea went onto beat the Gunners 2-0 thanks to another first half strike from Reece James.

Lukaku was a bully. He caused Pablo Mari and Rob Holding problems all game in north London. Lukaku has been with his teammates less than a week and already looks the real deal.

His manager also knows the best is yet to come from the Belgian, as Chelsea continued their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season. 

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I certainly don't think anybody wants to play against him," admitted Tuchel post-match. "His physicality, strength, link play and ability to attack the space, he gives us another dimension.

"It's our job not to lose our strength: the work-rate, team effort, and intensity against the ball. We have to bring everything together.

"It's not only about the qualities and the skills from Romelu, it's the package that makes it so promising for us. It's his age, experience, that he's a Chelsea fan whose dream was to make it at the club. This is what we felt from day one from him.

sipa_34677172

"He has this personality and he grew this personality at the clubs he played. He has played for big clubs and has this trust in himself.

"I hope he takes the pressure off our young guys' shoulders. This was the first game played and we have a lot more to do. It's only just begun. It's not the time now for too much praise or celebration. We keep on going at the start of the season."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33341809
Transfer News

Report: Atalanta 'Close' to Signing Davide Zappacosta on Permanent Transfer From Chelsea

1006147621
News

Thomas Tuchel: Nobody Wants to Face Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea Spell Has Only 'Just Begun'

Tuchel confused
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Verdict on His Chelsea Squad Amid Jules Kounde Rumours

sipa_34676287
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Reece James Fitness Update Following Collision During Arsenal Win

sipa_34677243
News

Romelu Lukaku Wants to Keep Building With Chelsea After Goalscoring Debut Win

1006144877
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea's Win Over Arsenal Continues 'Perfect' Start to the Season

sipa_34675627
News

Romelu Lukaku Reflects on Goalscoring Debut as Chelsea Beat Arsenal

sipa_34676581
News

Romelu Lukaku Gives Honest Verdict on His Performance vs Arsenal