Thomas Tuchel: Nobody Wants to Face Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea Spell Has Only 'Just Begun'

Thomas Tuchel believes nobody will want to come up against Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku this season after insisting his Blues career has 'only just begun'.

Chelsea craved a world class striker all summer long and they got their man, signing Lukaku on a five-year deal for £97.5 million, a club-record fee.

Lukaku arrived back at home and instantly delivered straight from the off. Within 15 minutes of making his second Blues debut against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, he was shushing the Emirates crowd after tapping in from close range. Chelsea went onto beat the Gunners 2-0 thanks to another first half strike from Reece James.

Lukaku was a bully. He caused Pablo Mari and Rob Holding problems all game in north London. Lukaku has been with his teammates less than a week and already looks the real deal.

His manager also knows the best is yet to come from the Belgian, as Chelsea continued their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I certainly don't think anybody wants to play against him," admitted Tuchel post-match. "His physicality, strength, link play and ability to attack the space, he gives us another dimension.

"It's our job not to lose our strength: the work-rate, team effort, and intensity against the ball. We have to bring everything together.

"It's not only about the qualities and the skills from Romelu, it's the package that makes it so promising for us. It's his age, experience, that he's a Chelsea fan whose dream was to make it at the club. This is what we felt from day one from him.

"He has this personality and he grew this personality at the clubs he played. He has played for big clubs and has this trust in himself.

"I hope he takes the pressure off our young guys' shoulders. This was the first game played and we have a lot more to do. It's only just begun. It's not the time now for too much praise or celebration. We keep on going at the start of the season."

