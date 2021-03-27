NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Thomas Tuchel nominated for March's Premier League Manager of the Month award

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been shortlisted for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for March. 

The 47-year-old's start at Chelsea has been more than impressive. He's taken charge of 14 matches and remains unbeaten, which has seen him oversee the Blues climb back into the top four whilst continuing in the latter stages of the Champions League and FA Cup. 

And it has seen Tuchel nominated for the league award two months in a row after the nominees were confirmed by the Premier League

Tuchel was joined by Graham Potter, Brendan Rodgers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the running for March's award.

Records for March

Graham Potter - Brighton

P3 W2 D0 L1​ GD+3

Brendan Rodgers - Leicester City

P3 W2 D1 L0​ GD+6

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Manchester United

P3 W2 D1 L0​ GD+3

Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea

P3 W2 D1 L0​ GD+3

Chelsea enjoyed a successful March - winning two and drawing their other match. Wins against Liverpool and Everton saw the Blues climb into the top four before ending the month with a goalless draw against Leeds United at Elland Road. 

Tuchel's side also secured 2-0 wins against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals. 

Voting is open until 6pm [UK] on Monday 29 March. You can click here to cast your vote.

