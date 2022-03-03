Thomas Tuchel 'Not Afraid of Change' Following Roman Abramovich's Chelsea Statement

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is not afraid of change following the news that Roman Abramovich will sell the club.

This comes after the Chelsea owner announced that he will sell the club in a statement released before the Blues faced Luton Town.

Speaking after his side's 3-2 win over the Championship side, via football.london, Tuchel admitted that he is not afraid of change.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When initially asked about Abramovich's role at the club and what he has done for Chelsea, Tuchel said: "It's a bit too early as it's big news. It's a bit too early for me to speak. I can only think about Chelsea with Roman Abramovich, so it's very hard for me. It didn't sink in yet this is going to stop. It's a massive change."

The German continued to discuss his own feelings towards the security of his role at the club amid takeover rumours.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I'm not so much worried as I still feel privileged and in a good place. I hope and trust for the best. I'm so much a person who worries about things I can't influence," he continued.

"It's big news and will be big change, but I am also never afraid of change and I'll focus on what I can influence. This is the staff and team at Cobham."

It remains to be seen as to who will take over from Abramovich but a sale is expected to be swift.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube