Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel 'Not Afraid of Change' Following Roman Abramovich's Chelsea Statement

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is not afraid of change following the news that Roman Abramovich will sell the club.

This comes after the Chelsea owner announced that he will sell the club in a statement released before the Blues faced Luton Town.

Speaking after his side's 3-2 win over the Championship side, via football.london, Tuchel admitted that he is not afraid of change.

imago1002915219h (1)

When initially asked about Abramovich's role at the club and what he has done for Chelsea, Tuchel said: "It's a bit too early as it's big news. It's a bit too early for me to speak. I can only think about Chelsea with Roman Abramovich, so it's very hard for me. It didn't sink in yet this is going to stop. It's a massive change."

Read More

The German continued to discuss his own feelings towards the security of his role at the club amid takeover rumours.

imago1010303012h

"I'm not so much worried as I still feel privileged and in a good place. I hope and trust for the best. I'm so much a person who worries about things I can't influence," he continued.

"It's big news and will be big change, but I am also never afraid of change and I'll focus on what I can influence. This is the staff and team at Cobham."

It remains to be seen as to who will take over from Abramovich but a sale is expected to be swift.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010302806h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Not Afraid of Change' Following Roman Abramovich's Chelsea Statement

By Nick Emms
37 seconds ago
imago1010302806h
News

'Let's Wait And See' - Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Provide Too Much Information on Chelsea Takeover

By Jago Hemming
30 minutes ago
imago1010263266h
News

Timo Werner Discusses Equaliser vs Luton Town as Chelsea Progress to FA Cup Quarter Final

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010082576h
News

Timo Werner Praises Chelsea's Focus in FA Cup Win Over Luton Town Following Their Recent Carabao Cup Final Loss to Liverpool

By Jago Hemming
1 hour ago
imago1010302819h
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Positive Response to Chelsea's Win Over Luton Town Following Earlier Roman Abramovich Statement

By Jago Hemming
2 hours ago
imago1010303012h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Goalscorers Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner After Luton Win

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1010295641h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Honest Assessment of Chelsea's FA Cup Win Over Luton Town After Carabao Cup Final Loss

By Jago Hemming
2 hours ago
imago1010295872h
News

'Cup Games Are Always Difficult' - Timo Werner Offers Verdict on Chelsea's Tough FA Cup Tie With Luton Town

By Jago Hemming
2 hours ago