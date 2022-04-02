Thomas Tuchel Not Concerned About Chelsea Departures Amid Current Licence Restrictions

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is not concerned about potential Chelsea departures despite their current licence restrictions following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

This has led to the Blues being restricted, not being allowed to continue contract negotiations or engage in any transfer activity until a sale is complete.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash with Brentford on Saturday, Tuchel reiterated that he is not concerned about potential departures.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked if it is difficult to prepare for next season, he said: “It’s impossible.

"I don’t know, it’s hard to guess how much of a disadvantage (Chelsea would have on Man City & Liverpool). It is impossible to guess, that’s why we don’t do it.

"We focus on what we have right now and our next matches. Maybe it is also an advantage that we cannot get distracted. We deal with the disadvantage later when it becomes clear.”

This comes after Antonio Rudiger's agent was pictured in a 'secret meeting' with Barcelona officials to discuss a potential transfer at the end of the season.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta also reportedly wishes to join the Catalan club next season too whilst Andreas Christensen looks set to become a Barcelona player, as reports have stated that he has already signed the contract to move to Spain upon his contract expiry at the end of the season.

This would leave Chelsea short at the back, with only Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah as senior central defenders currently at the Club and under contract next season.

However, Tuchel is not worried and has will deal with the consequences if they come at the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube