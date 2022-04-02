Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Not Concerned About Chelsea Departures Amid Current Licence Restrictions

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is not concerned about potential Chelsea departures despite their current licence restrictions following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

This has led to the Blues being restricted, not being allowed to continue contract negotiations or engage in any transfer activity until a sale is complete.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash with Brentford on Saturday, Tuchel reiterated that he is not concerned about potential departures.

imago1010505983h (1)

When asked if it is difficult to prepare for next season, he said: “It’s impossible.

"I don’t know, it’s hard to guess how much of a disadvantage (Chelsea would have on Man City & Liverpool). It is impossible to guess, that’s why we don’t do it. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We focus on what we have right now and our next matches. Maybe it is also an advantage that we cannot get distracted. We deal with the disadvantage later when it becomes clear.”

This comes after Antonio Rudiger's agent was pictured in a 'secret meeting' with Barcelona officials to discuss a potential transfer at the end of the season.

imago1010844984h

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta also reportedly wishes to join the Catalan club next season too whilst Andreas Christensen looks set to become a Barcelona player, as reports have stated that he has already signed the contract to move to Spain upon his contract expiry at the end of the season.

This would leave Chelsea short at the back, with only Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah as senior central defenders currently at the Club and under contract next season.

However, Tuchel is not worried and has will deal with the consequences if they come at the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010787751h
News

Full Chelsea Team News to Face Brentford as Reece James Returns

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1008434006h
News

Report: Chelsea 'Desperate' to Complete Takeover as Barcelona Close in on Defensive Duo

By Jago Hemming7 hours ago
imago1010505983h
News

'Face the Consequences' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Ricketts Family Regarding Controversy Amid Chelsea Fans Protests

By Nick Emms8 hours ago
imago1010587769h
News

Thomas Tuchel Speaks About Missing Out on Manager of the Month Award to Mikel Arteta Despite Brilliant Chelsea Form

By Jago Hemming8 hours ago
imago1010713380h
News

Thomas Tuchel Expects Tough Match as Chelsea Host Brentford

By Nick Emms9 hours ago
imago1010563023h (1)
News

'We Need Our Spectators' - Thomas Tuchel Addresses Chelsea Fans Ahead of Brentford Clash

By Jago Hemming9 hours ago
imago1006594503h
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel Remains 'Confident' That Chelsea Can Keep Hold of Antonio Rudiger Amid Barcelona Rumours

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago
imago1008822415h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Reveals How Jorginho Feels After Italy's World Cup Qualification Failure

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago