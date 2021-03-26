Thomas Tuchel 'not convinced' by Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham - future in doubt

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is 'not convinced' Tammy Abraham can be the main man leading the line for the Blues in the Premier League and Champions League.

The 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea under Tuchel since the end of January after being given his first-team opportunities by Frank Lampard.

Abraham is currently out injured with an ankle problem following a recent setback in training which saw him not selected for England duty.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He has 18 goal contributions this season for the Blues, 12 goals and 6 assists, in 30 appearances in all competitions, but his future at the club is in doubt.

Football Insider report that his future is 'up in the air ahead of the summer' with Tuchel 'not convinced by Abraham’s ability to be the main striker for an elite Premier League and Champions League team'.

The report claims that there are concerns among the coaching staff that he is a 'soft touch' and doesn't have the resilience to succeed at the club.

Chelsea have currently put contract talks with Abraham on hold until at the least the end of the season. After triggering a 12-month extension last summer, the club are in no rush to hand him a new deal on his demands of wanting a substantial increase on his current £50,000-a-week wages.

Abraham has also reportedly been wary of his future in west London following the club's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

