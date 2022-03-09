Thomas Tuchel: 'Not Difficult' to Prepare for Premier League Matches Amid Chelsea Sale Distraction

Thomas Tuchel has insisted that it is not difficult to prepare for matches at Chelsea despite the distractions regarding the club being put up for sale.

After listing Chelsea for sale on Wednesday, Abramovich has already had plenty of interest as well as bids for the club as his 19 year run as owner comes to an end.

Chelsea had received interest from Switzerland, USA and Turkey as the race to takeover the reigns at Stamford Bridge hots up.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash at Norwich City, Tuchel fielded questions regarding the takeover.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked if it is difficult to prepare for upcoming fixtures because of the uncertaincy surrounding the club, Tuchel surprisingly admitted that it is not.

He said: “Not so difficult. A big credit to the club, what the people who work at the club - everybody here at Cobham. The culture is created from top to bottom then bounces back from bottom to top.

"I have the feeling it is, since day one, clear why you work here, how you work here, how you behave, what it takes to be a member of this Chelsea staff, the Chelsea team. This helps because things are so clear, people are very devoted and committed to what they are doing."

IMAGO / PA Images

The German head coach continued to heap praise upon the quality of support his has received by those at the club during his first year at Chelsea, citing the atmoshpere created at the club as one of the reasons for the ease of preparation.

"I said very often that it is an incredible amount of support but the quality of support is outstanding. That creates a certain atmosphere, once you have this it can protect you in uncertain times, if things get awkward or distracting," he continued.

"It always has an effect but it calms you down. A huge credit to the club in general and the organisation. We have to take care about it, me myself foremost. We have to take care about this.”

