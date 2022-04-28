Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea in the summer transfer window should the club’s takeover be formally completed.

Chelsea are now days away from selecting their preferred bidder to buy the club from Roman Abramovich, who will see his successful 19-year reign in west London come to an end shortly.

Tuchel will oversee the transition but is currently up against it with Chelsea not being able to conduct any player activity, including buying and selling players, as well as not being able to negotiate new deals for players out of contract this summer which has seen them lose star defender Antonio Rudiger already.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The new owners will need to back Tuchel, it’s the least he deserves with the success he has already won during his 15 month or so tenure so far.

And the work has already begun in the Chelsea scouting department, as per Nizaar Kinsella, with defensive targets already identified to replace the outgoing Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to reporters prior to their Premier League fixture against Manchester United, the Chelsea boss offered a boost to the new owners when offering his commitment.

"It would be challenging enough with a stable situation. This is maybe for me very important to give this message: I'm committed, I'm looking forward to it and I'm passionate about it. And as soon as we can act we will try to act and turn things around and make it from a disadvantage to maybe an advantage."

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel is aware that the new owners may not come in and splash the immediately, however knows there is a long time to go to be able to plan for a successful summer transfer window to try to bridge the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League.

"It is not possible that a new owner comes in and says: 'Go wild, here is £250 million - go and spend it',” he added.

"It isn't even May, it's too early. There is still faith."

