Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Summer Transfer Plans Amid £250M Budget Admission

Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea in the summer transfer window should the club’s takeover be formally completed.

Chelsea are now days away from selecting their preferred bidder to buy the club from Roman Abramovich, who will see his successful 19-year reign in west London come to an end shortly.

Tuchel will oversee the transition but is currently up against it with Chelsea not being able to conduct any player activity, including buying and selling players, as well as not being able to negotiate new deals for players out of contract this summer which has seen them lose star defender Antonio Rudiger already.

imago1011386068h (1)

The new owners will need to back Tuchel, it’s the least he deserves with the success he has already won during his 15 month or so tenure so far.

And the work has already begun in the Chelsea scouting department, as per Nizaar Kinsella, with defensive targets already identified to replace the outgoing Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking to reporters prior to their Premier League fixture against Manchester United, the Chelsea boss offered a boost to the new owners when offering his commitment.

"It would be challenging enough with a stable situation. This is maybe for me very important to give this message: I'm committed, I'm looking forward to it and I'm passionate about it. And as soon as we can act we will try to act and turn things around and make it from a disadvantage to maybe an advantage."

imago1011568058h (1)

Tuchel is aware that the new owners may not come in and splash the immediately, however knows there is a long time to go to be able to plan for a successful summer transfer window to try to bridge the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League.

"It is not possible that a new owner comes in and says: 'Go wild, here is £250 million - go and spend it',” he added.

"It isn't even May, it's too early. There is still faith."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011289570h (4)
News

Report: Raine Confident of Selecting Preferred Chelsea Takeover Bidder By Monday

By Matt Debono30 minutes ago
imago1011386068h (1)
News

Inside Antonio Rudiger & Thomas Tuchel's Cobham Conversation Over Chelsea Summer Exit

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011549400h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea Must Not Take Foot Off Gas as They Approach End of Season

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011574314h
News

'Needs to Discover This Monster in Him' - Thomas Tuchel Calls for Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Understand Potential

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1006938811h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Antonio Rudiger Gave Chelsea Confidence During Time Together

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago0009582085h
News

'It’s Nice to See Him' - Thomas Tuchel Recalls History With Ralf Rangnick Ahead of Manchester United Clash

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1011566982h
News

'Excited to Play There' - Thomas Tuchel Looking Forward to Chelsea's Trip to Manchester United

By Rob Calcutt5 hours ago
imago1011549400h
News

Full Chelsea Team News for Man United Clash as Antonio Rudiger & Reece James Hopeful

By Matt Debono5 hours ago