Thomas Tuchel not focused on Kepa Arrizabalaga's £71M price-tag

Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to forget about his hefty price tag and focus on his on getting back to his best.

It's been a difficult 18 months for Kepa, which has seen his below-par performances in goal for the Blues see him dropped as the club's number one goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy has now taken over that responsibility of being the number one.

Kepa, 26, was signed for a then club-record transfer fee of £71 million from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 to replace the Real Madrid-bound Thibaut Courtois.

But it's been far from plain sailing for the Spaniard and during his time in west London he has come under heavy and constant criticism.

Chelsea have been open to allowing him to leave but his wage demands have scuppered a potential move away from Stamford Bridge.

He's still at the club and will be given a fresh start by Tuchel and the German coach wants Kepa to focus on getting in the 'best shape instead of his large price-tag.

"No matter if we bought them for crazy money if they come through the academy, or they were a free agent when they arrived, it is our job to push every player to the limit, this is what counts."

Tuchel added: "We are pretty selfish. Why? Because we want to have them in the best shape on the pitch. Of course, the club wants the market value kept the same or increased, but for me, we want the guy in the best shape and we want competition in every position."

Kepa will start for the Blues against Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday. Tuchel wants to give him a clean slate to help him kickstart his Chelsea career.

