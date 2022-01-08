Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Not Getting Overexcited by 'Expected' Chelsea Win vs Chesterfield

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to get overexcited after his side beat Chesterfield 5-1 in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Early goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku had Chelsea ahead by 20 minutes in a dominating first-half performance.

Speaking to Chelsea's YouTube channel after the match, Tuchel refused to get ahead of himself as he admitted that the Blues expected to win the match.

imago1008973325h

When asked to provide his analysis on the match, Tuchel brought the Blues back down to Earth as he stated: "We demand this win from us, we expected it from us. There is no need to get overexcited. The job is done, we can be happy and enjoy the free Sunday tomorrow."

Chelsea looked impressive in the first-half, playing free flowing and attacking football which resulted in several chances being created.

Read More

However, the second half saw Chesterfield cement themselves in the match as their defensive football frustrated the Blues.

imago1008970957h (2)

Several changes was useful for Tuchel's side in order to give game time to those who needed it, as well as give youngsters the chance. However, the game was disrupted by the amount of changes and Chelsea became frustrated as they failed to add to their five goal lead.

Chesterfield capped off a frustrating second-half with a goal of their own.

Therefore, Tuchel will not be overexcited by the performance and instead look ahead to Chelsea's upcoming fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Man City.

Thomas Tuchel Not Getting Overexcited by 'Expected' Chelsea Win vs Chesterfield

