'It is the Least Interesting Thing' - Thomas Tuchel Not Interested in Manchester City After Loss

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated he is not interested in Manchester City's progress after his side's defeat to them on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues lost 1-0 to the Cityzens at the Etihad Stadium, with Kevin De Bruyne's strike separating the two teams after a tight affair.

Tuchel's side offered little going forward however and therefore succumbed to their third defeat of the season.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS after the game, the German boss revealed he is not focussing on what the Premier League leaders are doing.

"I think the gap would be closer if we didn't struggle with Covid and long term injuries. For me now, it is the least interesting thing what City is doing."

City are now 13 points clear at the top of the table after 22 games played, with Chelsea remaining in second.

However third placed Liverpool now have two games in hand over the Champions of Europe and could therefore overtake them should they produce good results.

The Blues were able to nullify the hosts' attacks throughout the majority of the game, but were unable to offer much going forward as a response to the pressure.

It took a moment of quality from De Bruyne to separate the two sides, with the only goal of the game ensuring that City are now firm favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

The loss on the road is only Chelsea's third all season, with two of them coming against the Cityzens and finishing 1-0.

