November 29, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Not Surprised by Chelsea's 1-1 Draw Against Manchester United

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon did not surprise him.

The Blues hosted the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge on matchday 13 of the league.

Despite being a game characterised by heavy possession and plenty of chances for Chelsea, both teams came away with a point each on the day.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel addressed speculation that Chelsea were unlucky to draw, considering how much of the ball they had.

"Cannot be surprised," he told Sky Sports, "things like this happen. Happened now twice to us, we invest so much and play such good games and feel disappointed."

"We did by far enough and pushed the limits and standards to win these games.

"Over a long season you drop points and dig in, you try to steal them back. This is what we do. Don't count the points.

"When you are four up, one down it is whatever. We are in the middle of the race, where we want to be."

Even Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea himself admitted that his side were lucky to scrape a point against the dominant Blues.

"I was feeling danger nearly the whole game," he told Sky Sports after the game. "They miss big chances and the one we have they give us. The way we are it’s a big point."

