Thomas Tuchel: Nothing has changed, Edouard Mendy is Chelsea's number one

Nothing has changed in terms of Edouard Mendy being Chelsea's number one goalkeeper, insists Head Coach Thomas Tuchel.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has started the last two games for the Blues as Tuchel looked to boost the Spaniard's confidence. He did just that after they claimed two wins and as many clean sheets.

Despite this, Tuchel confirmed that Mendy would return to the starting XI to face Southampton at the weekend.

Edouard Mendy has yet to concede a goal to the opposition under Thomas Tuchel - an own goal from Antonio Rudiger is the only time he has let a goal in. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Kepa is looking to revitalise his career in west London after Mendy's arrival saw him take the top goalkeeping spot. But Tuchel remained unsure if the Spaniard could reclaim the number one position.

"I don't know," said Tuchel on if Kepa can overtake Mendy for the number one position in west London, as quoted by football.london.

"Nothing has changed. Edou is the number one and he deserves to be the number one. It is a sensitive position where you need to be clear and you cannot hide. You cannot hide your opinion in press conferences or in the dressing room.

"Things have to be clear and you cannot be afraid of it and we are not. Things have not changed. But, like I said, we need three strong goalkeepers and everybody to be ready because the challenge is high.

(Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"The goals to achieve are high in this club. We need everybody to be ready. Not just the goalkeeper but all 22 guys on the field to be ready now. That's whatever they are needed for, if we need them for five minutes then they have to be ready to play those five minutes, from the beginning or half-time.

"If you are not in the squad from a bad decision, maybe next time we need you. This is the topic for the next few weeks and this includes Kepa. I can only repeat myself, Kepa did two good matches with two clean sheets.

"This is the best he can do for his confidence and it is also what we expect from him. It is the best performance but nothing has changed. Edou is still number one.

