Thomas Tuchel Offers an Insight Into His Pre-Match Chelsea Preparations

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has offered an insight into his pre-match preparations and dealing with fatigue with such a hectic schedule.

The Blues have participated in a number of competitions so far this season including the Premier League, Champions League, both domestic cups and the Club World Cup and Super Cup.

Having got to the latter stages of all of those competitions, Thomas Tuchel has been able to watch his side play a lot of football this year.

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their league clash with West Ham on Sunday, Tuchel was questioned on how he deals with fatigue as a manager.

"I reflect on what signals we give. We only had two days in between coming from Wembley and an emotional game and win to the next match.

"I felt very tired after the Real Madrid and the turnaround, Southampton away, Real Madrid away and another away game in Wembley. I felt it, I was tired.

"Should I have pushed harder? What signals did I give? We did what we were convinced about but we feel it."

Tuchel then went on to reveal how he looks at each game during a busy period.

"On an evening game I think there is still enough time to prepare and get in the right mood.

"For myself I have developed a routine. I don’t feel the same level of excitement for every match. For me this is impossible and you should not expect it.

"There is nothing wrong to feel sometimes a lower level of excitement, lower level of tension. This is normal. This doesn’t mean we do it less serious or prepare with less quality.

"I don’t want to get confused in this kind of thinking. We can trust ourselves and prepare in the best way possible."

