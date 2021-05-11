Thomas Tuchel Offers Andreas Christensen Injury Update Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Andreas Christensen Hands Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel Injury Setback Ahead of Arsenal Showdown
Thomas Tuchel has delivered an injury update on Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal.
The 25-year-old limped off during Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday evening and Tuchel hoped it wouldn't be too serious.
"I hope, I hope, I hope that it’s not too bad and he can recover in the next few days. I’m not sure but this [win] would be absolutely bittersweet if it’s a long injury," said Tuchel on Saturday.
Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge and the Dane has been ruled out with a tendon problem.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Blues head coach said: "Andreas' was better than we feared. We hope he'll be back for one of the two Leicester games. It will be a tough one but the game isn't finished for him hopefully."
He added: "Andreas was crucial in the games he played. We missed him around Porto with a hamstring problem and not he has a tendon problem. He was crucial in the back three and can play all three positions. He is very calm but is a tough one to play against. He uses his body well in individual duals and is good with his passing.
"We were a bit relieved yesterday when the images were given and they what weren't we expected. We have realistic hopes the season isn't finish and that's very important."
