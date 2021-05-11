Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Andreas Christensen Hands Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel Injury Setback Ahead of Arsenal Showdown

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has delivered an injury update on Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal.

The 25-year-old limped off during Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday evening and Tuchel hoped it wouldn't be too serious. 

"I hope, I hope, I hope that it’s not too bad and he can recover in the next few days. I’m not sure but this [win] would be absolutely bittersweet if it’s a long injury," said Tuchel on Saturday.

sipa_33271672 (1)

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge and the Dane has been ruled out with a tendon problem. 

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Blues head coach said: "Andreas' was better than we feared. We hope he'll be back for one of the two Leicester games. It will be a tough one but the game isn't finished for him hopefully."

He added: "Andreas was crucial in the games he played. We missed him around Porto with a hamstring problem and not he has a tendon problem. He was crucial in the back three and can play all three positions. He is very calm but is a tough one to play against. He uses his body well in individual duals and is good with his passing.

"We were a bit relieved yesterday when the images were given and they what weren't we expected. We have realistic hopes the season isn't finish and that's very important."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33175240 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Update on Chelsea Midfielder Mateo Kovacic

sipa_32563863 (1)
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Arsenal: Kai Havertz and Mason Mount to Return for the Blues

sipa_33272352 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Offers Andreas Christensen Injury Update Ahead of Arsenal Clash

sipa_33188427 (1)
News

Chelsea Team News to Face Arsenal: Christensen and Kovacic Remain Sidelined

sipa_33273036
News

Hakim Ziyech: Man City Win Shows Chelsea Can Beat Everyone

sipa_33187836 (1)
News

Kai Havertz Reflects on First Season at Chelsea

sipa_33100816 (1)
News

Mount: Chelsea Ready to Lift Silverware This Season

sipa_33164504
News

Thiago Silva's Wife Confirms Stance Their Stance Over Chelsea Future