Thomas Tuchel Offers Andreas Christensen Injury Update Following Man City Win

Thomas Tuchel hopes Andreas Christensen's isn't 'too bad' after he limped off in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Manchester City.

The 25-year-old was forced off at half time at the Etihad on Saturday after he injured himself in the buildup to Raheem Sterling's opener two minutes before the interval.

Christensen went to the ground in pain and was unable to continue, handing the Blues a blow heading into their final five fixtures in all competitions this season.

Kurt Zouma replaced the Danish international at the break as Chelsea went onto net a stoppage time winner to steal a 2-1 victory to edge themselves closer to a top four finish.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I hope, I hope, I hope that it’s not too bad and he can recover in the next few days. I’m not sure but this [win] would be absolutely bittersweet if it’s a long injury."

Up next for Chelsea is Arsenal on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. A win will all but secure a top four finish for the Blues, but Tuchel knows how big the last five games will be for his side.

He added: "It feels like every game is a decisive game because, in all competitions, we have to fight hard to fulfil our goals, to reach our goals and dreams.

"We take it how it is. It is not a disadvantage and I like the atmosphere and spirit. The context of the games is that we are constantly under pressure. The team is living up to it in an impressive way and we have to keep on going.

"Now that we have caught this momentum and worked so hard for it. Our job is not done in the FA Cup, Champions League or Premier League. We are in the middle of it and have to keep on going."

