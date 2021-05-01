Tuchel: Rudiger set to return for Chelsea against Real Madrid, Kovacic doubtful

Absolute Chelsea home
Thomas Tuchel offers Antonio Rudiger and Mateo Kovacic injury updates ahead of Real Madrid tie

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea should welcome back Antonio Rudiger to the side against Real Madrid, but Mateo Kovacic is still a doubt for the semi-final tie.

Kovacic has been sidelined with a hamstring injury picked up prior to Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final against FC Porto, while Rudiger was ruled out of their 2-0 win over Fulham after sustaining an injury in the draw to Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Kurt Zouma stepped in for Antonio Rudiger against Fulham.

Kurt Zouma stepped in for Antonio Rudiger against Fulham.

Tuchel is confident Rudiger will return to the side on Wednesday evening but he will have to play with a mask on. However, it could be 'too close' for Kovacic to come back into the fold.

"I think Toni can play with a mask and the guys on the bench will be fit for Wednesday," said Tuchel. "It might be too close for Mateo but we still have hope."

Chelsea also have another injury scare to deal with after Mason Mount landed awkwardly on his back against Fulham.

sipa_33188229

Tuchel hopes Mount will be available for selection after he took him off in the second half following the landing, taking no risks.

"I hope really that Mason [Mount] is not a big thing and hopefully he can fully recover for Real Madrid," Tuchel told Sky Sports.

He added: "It was my decision (to take him off), there was not any doctor or physio who told me to take him off. But I saw him landing hard and it was the moment anyway when we wanted to take him off anyway.

"I saw him holding his back slightly, so we didn't want to take any risks but I have no other information on that."

