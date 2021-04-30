Tuchel: Chelsea's remaining fixture schedule is brutal

Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission on Chelsea's remaining fixtures of the 2020/21 campaign.

Chelsea face Fulham on Saturday evening in the Premier League as the Blues enter the final month of the season.

Tuchel has guided his side to an FA Cup final, on the verge of progressing into the Champions League final as well as the Blues in pole position to secure European qualification via the top four.

EFE/JuanJo Martin/Sipa USA

The season is far from over, plenty is left to compete for as it reaches its most important stage.

What is Chelsea's run-in?

May 1: Fulham (H)

May 5: Real Madrid (H) - UCL SF Second Leg

May 8: Manchester City (A)

May 12: Arsenal (H)

May 15: Leicester City (N) - FA Cup Final

TBC: Leicester City (H)

May 23: Aston Villa (A)

May 29: Potential UCL Final

What has Thomas Tuchel said on the run-in?

"It's brutal, honestly. It is brutal. We played in France the same amount of games, two cups but also 20 games in the league. But of course, the intensity and challenge of the league is very, very different now here. It is again another level.

"Like you said, it is quite relentless but it keeps you on your front foot and gets you out of bed early. There is simply no time to breathe. No time to sit back and get too relaxed or comfortable. This is a good thing. It sharpens your mind and mentality. It is what I find impressive in this club.

"Everybody is on the front foot. The dressing room and players are aware of these challenges, demands and they live up to it in their recovery and the way they approach their job in the time they spend here at the club.

"Everyone here at the club is aware of what it takes to be in shape, this is why it is impressive. We arrive into every game with the knowledge and deep conviction that we are prepared for this and we can perform on this level and adapt."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube