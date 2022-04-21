Thomas Tuchel Offers Brutally Honest Assessment of Penalty Chelsea Conceded to Arsenal

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has offered his own brutally honest view of the penalty his side conceded to Arsenal in their 4-2 defeat on Wednesday evening.

The loss marked the Blues' third consecutive loss at Stamford Bridge, after prior losses to Brentford in the Premier League and Real Madrid in Europe.

Arsenal's penalty, that was converted by Bukayo Saka in the 92nd minute, was conceded by Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta for an off-the-ball foul on Saka himself.

Speaking at his side's post-match press conference, Tuchel offered his up-front analysis on the penalty conceded by his side's captain.

"Look at the penalty, and it is an unbelievable goal from our ball possession," he said, as quoted by football.london. "There are no tactics behind that. We have three ball losses in ten seconds.

"Then we do a foul where there's not even the slightest danger. We foul a person, it is a penalty, and we rob ourselves of six minutes for an equaliser. What is there to analyse? There's nothing to analyse."

Tuchel was then asked a follow up question as to whether it is due to a lapse in concentration from his side.

"It must be something, but it is also possible to don't do it because we proved it in the last three matches, and we thought we learned our lesson from Brentford and Real Madrid but obviously not."

Azpilicueta was seen arguing with a fan in the stands after the game, which Tuchel was also questioned on afterwards.

"I was not part of it. I saw it, but honestly, I can understand the fan."

