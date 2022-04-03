Thomas Tuchel Offers Chelsea Injury Boost Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury boost ahead of his side's Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The Blues have struggled with injuries over the course of the season, with Ben Chilwell and Reece James being the two most notable absences in recent months.

With James back in the squad now having recovered from his recent persisting muscle strains, Ben Chilwell is the only player that remains unavailable for the tie.

Blues fans were likely nervous while watching their side get beaten 4-1 by Brentford on Saturday afternoon as goalkeeper Edouard Mendy fell to the ground early in the first half with what appeared to be knee troubles.

However, the Senegalese man between the sticks seemed to shake off the trouble relatively quickly, going on to see out the rest of the game.

Speaking in his post-match interview after the match, Tuchel was asked as to whether his side have any injuries with the players that came off as substitutes on the weekend, to which he replied:

"We have nobody injured," as quoted by football.london.

Tuchel then went on to answer questions regarding whether his side's loss was simply just a blip.

"I would not rely on it being destiny or it happens. We will dig in and try to find out why it was like this. There are some reasons which we can put on us and we will analyse and digest it.

"There is no other It's hard to take because it's very unusual for us what happened today. Then we will refocus on Monday."

