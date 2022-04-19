Thomas Tuchel Offers Chelsea Takeover Update as Preferred Bidder Selection Imminent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has offered an update on the takeover process as the preferred bidder is set to be named by Raine Group.

Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's group and Stephen Pagliuca's party are the final three bidders as one is set to become the new Chelsea owners.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Arsenal, Tuchel provided a latest update regarding the news in terms of the takeover.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Blues boss has previously admitted that he is glad not to be involved in takeover talks, preferring to focus on the football.

"I am still not involved which I am glad about because we have a lot to focus on here. That is where our focus goes to. We hope things will be sorted out as soon as possible to have clarity but I understand it is not that easy," he said previously.

And now, Tuchel has provided a further update ahead of Raine Group choosing their preferred bidder.

IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

When asked if he had any further news, the German: “From me, absolutely not. I am sorry.”

With three parties left in the race after the Ricketts family withdrew their bid for the club, it is only a matter of time before the Blues find out who their next owner will be.

Tuchel will be hoping that the takeover can happen swiftly as he plans for the transfer window in the summre in a bid to close the gap to Liverpool and Man City.

