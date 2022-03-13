Thomas Tuchel Provides Fitness Updates on Six Chelsea Players for Newcastle Encounter

Thomas Tuchel has offered a fitness update on six Chelsea stars for their Premier League meeting against Newcastle United.

Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell and Reece James as expected for the Toon clash, while Cesar Azpilicueta came off at half-time due to feeling unwell.

Christian Pulisic missed out after his goalscoring display at Burnley, so will be hoping to make a return on Sunday.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Callum Hudson-Odoi remains sidelined with an Achilles injury. Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are doubts.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Azpi went out at half-time (vs Norwich), feeling a bit sick and is still not at 100 per cent today," Tuchel said on Friday.

"Christian did not make the travel because of the same issue, also feeling sick. So let's hope it's not too bad.

"Callum is out still with pain in his Achilles. For Reece it will be very, very tight schedule to make it to Sunday. Maybe Wednesday is more realistic, Tuesday to travel to Lille.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Marcos Alonso, we need to see. We left him out of the squad after he had Covid to have a good physical session yesterday (Thursday). Let’s see how he manages to digest it.

"Ruben had some back pain. Let's see, I’m not so sure yet. We still have another day for examinations, so hopefully (Saturday) will look a bit better."



If Chelsea beat Newcastle, it will be five league wins in a row - their longest winning run under Tuchel in the Premier League.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube