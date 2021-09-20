Thomas Tuchel Offers Edouard Mendy Injury Update Ahead of Aston Villa Carabao Cup Tie

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the fitness of Edouard Mendy after the Chelsea goalkeeper missed their 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old was a surprise absentee on Sunday in north London when the team news was revealed an hour before kick off as Kepa Arrizabalaga started for the Blues, while Mendy was left out of the squad entirely but was in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea didn't need Mendy against Spurs as they ran out winners in the London derby thanks to goals in the second half from Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger.

Mendy suffered an injury against Zenit St Petersburg last week in the Champions League towards the end of the game and he wasn't fully comfortable, admitted Tuchel, and was therefore not risked against Nuno Espirito Santo's side at the weekend.

"We tried throughout the week and yesterday (Saturday) in training it was so-so," explained Tuchel. "It comes from the last-minute kick against Zenit in the Champions League. It is very painful and did not feel 100% comfortable going for a full stretch or to land on it. He didn't feel comfortable at fight at set-pieces or corners.

"So we decided to go with 100% and that was Kepa and have Edou with us to be supportive and have good energy. I'm happy Kepa a crucial role today and kept a clean sheet. This is what he deserves and I am happy that he could."

SIPA USA

Mendy could return on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa ahead of the big Premier League encounter versus Manchester City on Saturday.

But Kepa will be keen to keep his place in the side for the cup tie, with the Spaniard likely to be given more chances in the cup competitions this season for Chelsea under Tuchel.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube