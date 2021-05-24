Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Do Everything to Get Edouard Mendy Fit for UCL final

Sports Illustrated home
Thomas Tuchel Offers Edouard Mendy Injury Update Ahead of Champions League Final

Thomas Tuchel will do everything he can to make sure Edouard Mendy is fit for Chelsea for the Champions League final on Saturday.

Mendy was forced off at half-time during Chelsea's 2-1 defeat, appearing to be injured, which saw him replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga as the Blues suffered a final day loss to end the 2020/21 Premier League season. 

Chelsea clinched a top four finish, just, thanks to their London counterparts Spurs, but Tuchel's side had extra worries with Mendy suffering a rib injury.

Their season isn't over just yet with a European final on the horizon on Saturday against Manchester City in Porto, and Tuchel will wait for a further update but hopes it will be possible for the Senegalese keeper to be fit for the final.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"It is easy to handle, he fell into the frame of the net. He feels a big pain in his ribs. We will have an update tomorrow with what's going on. We will see if it is possible and if it is possible, we will push to do everything so he is in goal on Saturday."

He added on clinching top four spot: "We are lucky that Tottenham did the job for us and finished the job for us today. Like I said, we came to win and to pout any doubts to the side but it was not possible.

"We are in the position, were in it, that it was possible to end in the four even with a defeat and that was possible because of the team's hard work and consistently good results.

We need to adjust details and we need to be spot on on Saturday as we want a positive outcome."

