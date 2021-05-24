Thomas Tuchel Offers Edouard Mendy Injury Update Ahead of UCL Final

Thomas Tuchel will face a nervous wait to find out if Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will be fit for their Champions League final against Manchester City.

The 29-year-old is against the clock to be fit for the final on Saturday in Porto after picking up a rib injury on Sunday against Aston Villa.

Mendy was forced off at half-time, causing concern ahead of the final which the Blues will be desperate to have him available for selection and in between the sticks to face Pep Guardiola's side.

Tuchel offered an update on Monday and hopes to have the Senegalese international fit, but will wait until later on in the week to make a decision whether Mendy will be available to play in the final.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“The update is that we still have hope that he joins training on Wednesday," Tuchel told the media on Monday.

“He made huge improvement in the management of pain. We need a further update, but hope to have him back in training.

"Of course Edouard will play if he is if fit and if he is not fit on Wednesday we will try on Thursday and Friday and we will always be reasonable.

“At the same time we have trust in Kepa. A strong guy on the bench who will take his place.

“The images show the injury is not too serious but every hour counts. We hope he will be on the pitch.”

