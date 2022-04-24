Thomas Tuchel Offers Honest Verdict on Jorginho Penalty Miss in Chelsea's Win Over West Ham

Chelsea manager stood up for Jorginho after his missed penalty in the Blues' 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The Italy international has missed more penalties than usual recently, mainly for his country, including a huge miss in the Euro 2020 final against England last summer.

Jorginho was his side's top scorer in the Premier League last season with seven goals, all of which came from the penalty spot.

On Sunday afternoon, however, the 30-year-old wasn't so lucky, as he sent the spot-kick straight into the arms of Lukasz Fabianski.

Speaking after the game, Blues manager Tuchel stood up for his star midfielder, insisting they can 'turn it around'.

"It works for us normally to 100%," he told Sky Sports. "It was never necessary to change. It can happen. Hopefully it is an unusual thing. He is disappointed but happy we could turn it around."

75 minutes into the clash, Tuchel made three changes, bringing on Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, all of whom had an instant impact on the rest of the game.

Pulisic finally managed to break the deadlock in the 90th minute, shortly after Jorginho's penalty miss.

"I am happy for him (Pulisic)," he continued. "I told him he had good impact. Romelu was involved with the penalty. Hakim was dangerous and Puli got the goal. He lacked confidence in recent matches."

Sunday's win marked the end of the Blues' poor home run of form, having lost the last three home fixtures on the trot.

