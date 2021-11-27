'We Are Very Positive' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Promising Update on Ben Chilwell

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has offered hope to fans after an update on the injury to Ben Chilwell.

The Blues left wing-back was substituted off in the second half of his side's 4-0 win against Juventus on Tuesday night.

It was soon revealed that he had suffered a partial injury to his ACL, a setback that could leave him on the sidelines for some time.

However when speaking to the media ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday, Tuchel was able to offer some hope to fans who will be keen to see the England international return as soon as possible.

“I only care now about the six weeks. We are very positive because the first reaction of his body is positive. Hopefully it stays like this.

"The full focus from everybody is to the next six weeks to bring him back to the pitch and make him play.

"This is the decision after all the examinations. This is a very responsible decision, no rush or pressure. This is the reasonable way to do this. The focus is now on the next six weeks.”

Before his unfortunate injury during the week, Chilwell had enjoyed a very strong start to the season.

He has scored three goals in 12 appearances since the beginning of the campaign, with the left wing-back enjoying impressive performances across all competitions.

With an initial period of six weeks out of action for the Blues, he will not play anymore football for the rest of 2021 but could return to the side before the Club World Cup fixtures in February.

