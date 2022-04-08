Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has offered his love and support to his players after their two consecutive defeats in the last week.

The Blues have been in poor form since they returned from the international break, losing 4-1 at home to Brentford in the Premier League in their first game back.

Real Madrid then beat them 3-1 in west London just four days later, meaning they are two goals down on aggregate heading into the second leg on Tuesday night.

Speaking to the media ahead of their trip to Southampton on Saturday, Tuchel revealed he will provide his love and support to the Chelsea squad as they look to bounce back from their defeat against Madrid.

"I was disappointed because I know how much better we can play. I knew, I felt how untypical these kind of mistakes and performances were for us. That led to my reaction. I don’t know if it’s a turning point.

"You need to take care about the process and right now yesterday it was to be honest with the team, explain your reactions and why it is like this. It is necessary the players see why it is like it and can handle if the manager is sometimes angry.

"I think I had some reasons, I presented my reasons. From there on we go. Nobody will lack my support now on, lack my love and appreciation as a group and as players. I love to be involved.

"Sometimes you have to handle this with any team in the world. This isn’t amateur football or youth football. In our group it isn’t the same.”

Chelsea will be keen to secure victory on the south coast on Saturday should they look to compete on various fronts until the end of the season.

