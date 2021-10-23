    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Offers Mason Mount Contract Update

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has offered an update on Mason Mount's current contract status, stressing the importance of having players like Mount in the ranks.

    The 22-year-old came through the academy ranks and burst into the first team at Chelsea under former manager Frank Lampard in their 2019/20 campaign.

    Before breaking through, he had been sent out on loan spells to Vitesse in the Netherlands and then Derby, under whom he was coached by Lampard once again.

    Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel answered to pressure for an update on Mount's contract negotiations.

    "I don’t get involved in these talks and these are discussions between Mason and the club," Tuchel explained. "This is simply not my job and you know my opinion very well.

    "He is a Chelsea boy, he comes from the Academy.

    "That’s why it is super important to have guys like Mason who is always positive, always in the right spirit, always ready to improve, looking for responsibility and coming with the right attitude to training."

    Tuchel's praise for Chelsea's number 19 didn't stop there.

    He added: "He's a fantastic boy and a very important player. You can see this in the minutes and position he plays.

    "He is in exactly the right spot and exactly the right moment of his career and he can become a huge player for Chelsea. I don’t see any disagreement.

    "I love the mix that we have. The best players from foreign countries and the best guys from the Academy."

