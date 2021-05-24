Thomas Tuchel Offers Positive N'Golo Kante Fitness Update Ahead of Champions League Final

Thomas Tuchel is hopeful that N'Golo Kante will be fit and available for selection when Chelsea face Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old sustained a hamstring problem against Leicester City last Tuesday in the Premier League, which saw him substituted in the first half as a precaution.

Kante missed the defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday and Tuchel had hoped for the Frenchman to return to training on Wednesday ahead of the final.

"Right now I think he will join us on Wednesday training to be ready for Saturday," said Tuchel prior to the 2-1 defeat.

"I think we would not have had the chance even if it was the last match today, it simply was two or three days too early."

Now Tuchel has confirmed his plans for the midfielder ahead of the final in Porto on May 29, but Tuchel's words were positive as he stated Kante is looking good.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“With N’Golo nothing has changed. I think about changing my tactics and just put him in training and put him on the pitch when the game starts on Saturday and maybe I will not speak to the doctors and physios so I hear no more doubts," said Tuchel on Monday to the media.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel added: “It looks good and I hope it stays like that.”

Chelsea are also sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy ahead of the final after he suffered a rib injury on Sunday against Aston Villa.

