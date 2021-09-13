Thomas Tuchel: Zenit Meetings Comes 'A Bit Too Early' for N'Golo Kante

He will return to the squad soon.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed N'Golo Kante is unavailable for selection for Chelsea's Champions League fixture against Zenit St Petersburg.

The 30-year-old picked up an injury against Liverpool at the end of last month, Tuchel revealed, and returned early from international duty with France back to Cobham.

Kante remained out and missed the win over Aston Villa and will continue to be on the sidelines when Chelsea begin their defence of their Champions League title against Zenit at Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Despite being ruled out of the Zenit meeting, Tuchel provided a glimpse of hope over the Frenchman's availability. He trained twice this week, but Tuesday's game comes too early for him.

Tuchel is also hoping to have the midfield engine back against Spurs on Sunday in the Premier League.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"N’Golo had two training sessions yesterday and today but the Champions League game comes a bit too early. We don’t take the risk now, this early in the season. We decided to give him another load tomorrow in training. He will have a day off with all of us and rejoin team training on Thursday, Friday, Saturday to be fit and ready for the Tottenham game."

Chelsea will also be without Christian Pulisic who is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Tuchel added: "Christian did not train with us. We are in the period of ten days after the international break to bring him back to the pitch. He is still in treatment and individual training."

