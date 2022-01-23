Thomas Tuchel Backs Romelu Lukaku to Start Scoring Goals for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has backed Romelu Lukaku to start finding the goals just like Tottenham forward Harry Kane has after a slow start to the season.

Chelsea face Spurs on Sunday which will see Kane and Lukaku go head-to-head as both look to fire their respective teams to victory.

Kane has scored four goals in his last five Premier League games after netting just once in his first 13 league appearances of the season.

For Lukaku, he is suffering the same experience for the Blues. He has scored two in his previous four, but has missed glorious chances to add to five league goals this term since arriving back at the club on a club-record transfer last summer.

Chelsea will continue to stick with the Belgium international and Tuchel has backed the 28-year-old to rediscover his goalscoring ability, just like Kane has.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I remember when there were a lot of critics for Harry Kane at the beginning of the season. But in the end, he is what he is. He’s a goalscorer," said Tuchel, as quoted by the Mail.

"I think if you are a scorer at this level, you must have been scoring goals from six-years old.

'You just have it and he will never lose it and it’s the same for Romelu.

"These guys, at the end of the season, they will have a certain amount of goals. Why?

"Because they have proved this is what they do. It’s simply what they do."

