Thomas Tuchel: Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Chelsea Future 'Too Early to Judge'

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's future at Chelsea is in his own hands, insists Thomas Tuchel.

It's been a positive start in pre-season for the 25-year-old who returned to the club following a season-long loan spell at Fulham last season.

He has grown his fitness over the last year, which was 'good for his body' and now he feels 'confident' to 'hit the ground running' at Chelsea under Tuchel.

But his future remains in the balance. He has been linked with a switch away for the upcoming season, with reports claiming Chelsea are ready to send him out on loan amid interest from the Bundesliga and Premier League.

However, Tuchel has responded to questions over his future and insists it is down to the Englishman, who will decide his own fate in west London.

What has Thomas Tuchel said?

"It's too early to judge Ruben," said Tuchel post-match at the Emirates.

"He has everything in his hands and it's on him to decide his own future like every player. He has to keep on going 150% because 100% is not enough."

What else did the Chelsea boss say about Loftus-Cheek?

"Generally, I am happy and that's why he plays, he deserves to play at this point of the preparation," added Tuchel on how Loftus-Cheek has fared during pre-season.

"But I think he can do even more, he can show up more. He can show more physical capability and drive more with the ball. I'm never satisfied with him, I have the feeling we need to push him to the absolute limit."

