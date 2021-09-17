Thomas Tuchel Offers Support to Reece James After Medals Stolen

Thomas Tuchel has offered his personal support as well as echoing Chelsea's backing for defender Reece James after he had several medals stolen in a recent burglary.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram this week to reveal his house had been burgled while Chelsea were playing Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

James confirmed his Champions League and Super Cup medals were stolen, as well as his Euro 2020 Runners Up medal by four individuals, who were captured on his CCTV at his home.

James confirmed nobody was inside the property at the time of the break in and that those responsible were being hunted down.

The Chelsea defender confirmed the police, his advisers as well as the club and others are all backing him.

Ahead of Chelsea's clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, manager Tuchel confirmed his backing of his defender in his pre-match press conference after being left shocked by the incident.

"It was pretty shocking to all of us to hear the news and see the footage," said Tuchel.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"There is not much to say. It’s a given that we support him. The club is very supportive and we support him emotionally. Sometimes it helps to focus on something else, not everybody tries to help you and wants to talk with you about it again and again - sometimes it helps to keep the focus on training and football, to use it as a distraction.

"Everyone here supports him and that’s it."

