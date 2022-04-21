Thomas Tuchel Offers Two Word Antonio Rudiger Verdict After Missing Chelsea's Defeat to Arsenal

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered a two word verdict on Antonio Rudiger's absence as the Blues fell to defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Wednesday.

Goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and Timo Werner were not enough as an Eddie Nketiah brace was added to by goals from Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe as Chelsea fell to a 4-2 defeat.

Speaking to the press after the match, Tuchel gave his verdict on Rudiger's absence and the affect it had on Chelsea.

The defender missed the match due to a groin issue suffered in the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace, Tuchel confirmed ahead of the clash.

When asked by Sky Sports whether he believes Chelsea missed Rudiger as they made defensive errors, Tuchel said: "Of course."

However, speaking the the press, via football.london, Tuchel admitted that Rudiger's absence may not have been the only issue as he was present when the Blues concede seven goals in two games earlier in the month.

"We conceded seven goals with Toni against Brentford and Real Madrid, that answers the question. It's not about individual players. A defensive performance is a team performance, and an offensive performance is a team performance. You need to have the tactics right, which is doubtful I had this right, and you need the team selection right, again it's doubtful I had this right," he said.

"Then it's a game for the players. They get full praise when they do it when they did it for the last three matches. And they have to face the reality that it's impossible to win matches if you make this amount of mistakes of this calibre. It's simply impossible. I don't see it in any other matches, but I see it now in consecutive matches of our games, and it has to stop."

