Thomas Tuchel won't get involved in Andreas Christensen's Chelsea contract talks

Thomas Tuchel offers update on Andreas Christensen's Chelsea future amid no fresh contract talks

Thomas Tuchel believes Andreas Christensen's new contract will be earned by his performances on the pitch for Chelsea.

The 25-year-old was left in the cold prior to Tuchel's arrival but since January, the Dane has flourished in Chelsea's backline which has seen them become a tough side to break down.

Christensen's deal runs out next summer in west London as he comes to his tenth year at the club, but he is yet to pen a new deal.

What Christensen has said on contract talks

"There have not been any talks [on a contract extension] yet, but like I said, I’m in this for the long run and I always have been. I feel like this is my second home. Denmark will always be my home, but Chelsea will always be my place."

Thomas Tuchel's assessment of Christensen's Chelsea future

"I think it's the best if he talks on the pitch, and as long as he is on the pitch and as long as he plays like he plays he has all arguments and all rights to be here.

"I think he is happy to be here, I am happy that he is here. So I will not get involved in any other situation, talks or negotiations, I never did and I never will.

"But he speaks for himself on the pitch and this is the most important and this is not the moment now to get distracted with any other issues."

