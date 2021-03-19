Thomas Tuchel offers update on Thiago Silva's contract situation at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on Thiago Silva's contract situation at the club.

The 36-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season after he signed an initial one-year deal last summer.

Chelsea reportedly have the option of a further year and it has been claimed that a new deal is in progress and the final decision has been left to Silva - who is set to decide in the coming days and weeks.

Silva's impact on and off the field has been noticeable, both impressing Frank Lampard and Tuchel.

And Tuchel offered an update on his new deal and believes it is too early to be discussing the ongoing contract situation.

Tuchel said: "On his contract, it is too early. It's not the right surrounding to speak about it. It's between him and the club and between the club and I, we will speak about it together. If you look at the pictures, you see how young he looks. He ran the stairs up and down and was dressed like a 28-year-old so I think there is still a way to go."

His wife, Belle, recently hinted that he could be staying at the club beyond the summer after saying, "Chelsea are the best club in the world, I love them. We will be champions next year."

Silva is currently out injured with a thigh problem but is expected to return back into the Chelsea side after the March international break.

