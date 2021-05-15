Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Had No Luck With Decisions During Leicester City Defeat

Thomas Tuchel says luck wasn't on Chelsea's side after they lost their second consecutive FA Cup final.

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat to Leicester City at Wembley on Saturday evening courtesy of a stunning strike from Youri Tielemans in the 63rd minute from distance.

After the defeat to Arsenal last August in the 2019/20 final, it was a similar story as fine margins defined the outcome of the game.

In the build up to Leicester's goal, the ball ricocheted onto Ayoze Perez' hand from his knee, and he wasn't penalised as Tielemans' pile-driver flew into the top corner moments later.

Chelsea's goal in the 89th minute which they thought had brought the game level was ruled out for offside, leaving a bitter taste in the mouth of Tuchel and his side as fortune didn't favour the Blues at Wembley.

What Thomas Tuchel said on the possible handball decision

"I didn’t see it. My assistant saw it on the screen on the bench and the players said straight away that it was a handball. Now for the second time. There was a handball against Arsenal who denies a goal on the goal-line against us and VAR is not interfering.

"Today again with the goal, very decisive. Arsenal denied a goal against us, today they score a goal. If it touched hand… I am not an expert in handball honestly anymore. I don’t absolutely know when it is hand and when it is not.

"So you need a little bit of luck in these decisions. I did not see it so I cannot comment and give my opinion. My opinion anyway is not relevant because I don’t know anymore when they need to punish it and when it is ok to play with the hand."

