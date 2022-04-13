Thomas Tuchel: Officials Don't Have Courage to Give Decisions Against Real Madrid Following Chelsea Champions League Exit

Thomas Tuchel has made the bold statement that officials do not have the courage to give big decisions against Real Madrid after Chelsea exited the Champions League in controversial circumstances at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Blues overcame the first leg two-goal deficit to take the clash to extra time after winning 3-1 but a late Karim Benzema goal saw Tuchel's side knocked out of the Champions League.

Tuchel, speaking after the match via football.london, discussed the standards of refereeing in the match.

Marcos Alonso saw a goal disallowed for handball in controversial circumstances whilst Chelsea had a few penalty shouts turned down. Furthermore, Real Madrid were time wasting towards the end of the match, completely unpunished.

When asked about the refereeing performance, Tuchel said: "Not only today...it is like this. Maybe I get myself in a problem. But if you play Real Madrid, can maybe not expect that everyone has the courage (to give decisions). I felt the little decisions also in the first leg – and the second leg today as well."

The Blues boss continued to discuss Alonso's disallowed goal, admitting that he was disappointed that the referee did not go over to the monitor and make a decision himself.

"I did not see the goal but I told him that I was super disappointed that he does not come out and check it on his own," he continued.

"In a match like this where you have a certain line to whistle, you should stay the boss and not give decisions like this to somebody in a chair who is isolated from the atmosphere and from the way how a referee – he has a certain style and certain things that he allows and does not allow, and he follows a certain line – so I think he should stay in charge and check it on his own then he could also explain it better.

"It is just my opinion. I thought we deserved more minutes in the end because it felt like we had no minutes to play in the second half of the extra time. Maybe it is too much to ask for in matches like this against this opponent. We had it in our hands and we were not lucky enough. It is like this."

