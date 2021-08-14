Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea Closing The Gap Ahead of Title Challenge

The Blues are looking to close the gap at the top of the league in the new season.

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Chelsea's aims for the new season and how his club are planning on closing to gap to Manchester City after the first match of the Premier League season.

The Blues finished fourth last season, with Tottenham beating Leicester on the final day to secure Chelsea Champions League football for 2021/22.

Speaking following the match, Tuchel reflected on last campaign and discussed his sides' aims this season.

Tuchel said: "We said during the last campaign that we set the bar high and we try to close gaps in the 90 minutes. This is the Premier League, the toughest competition and it is on us,

"I truly believe we are in the role of the hunters to close the gap to Liverpool, City and United. We have to do this week in, week out. We are not shy to say this ouit loud that we try to be the best in any competition that we play. There are three teams to close the gap to."

The German's comments come after he identified his team as 'hunters' for the Premier League title this season, stating that the teams above Chelsea have improved hugely over the summer.

Manchester City have signed Jack Grealish in a record £100 million transfer whilst Manchester United added Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to their squad that finished runners up last season.

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League next week as Tuchel's side look to build on the win against Crystal Palace.

