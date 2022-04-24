Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Lapses of Concentration in the Premier League

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel discussed his side's lapses in concentration in the Premier League so far this season, ahead of their preparations to face West Ham on Sunday.

The Blues have had a hectic April filled with ups and downs. In between losing three home matches on the trot, conceding 11 goals, the Blues managed to beat Southampton 6-0, as well as beat Real Madrid and Crystal Palace.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel has insisted his team calm down and focus on making fewer mistakes.

"There is always the excitement to win something, to achieve something," he said, as quoted by football.london. "That hunger should always be more than the fear of losing something.

"I'm worried about the number of mistakes, of course. In this game (against Arsenal), they were crucial. The goals were strange that we conceded.

"We concede far more goals than we allow in expected goals since the international break. In the year 2022, we already had eight big mistakes that led to goals.

"This is very untypical, very unusual – or maybe it is now typical for us.

"It's human to maybe be more alert in a knockout game than in 'normal' matches. Sometimes this is also good because it's the foundation to be able to play 60 games (in a season)."

With the European champions hosting the Irons on Sunday, they will hope their poor home run can come to an end.

