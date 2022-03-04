Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on the Blues' out-of-contract players after Roman Abramovich confirmed that he will be selling the club.

Following the confirmation on Wednesday evening that the Russian would be selling the Club after 19 years at the helm, interest has arisen ahead of the March 15 deadline which has been set for bids to be made.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Burnley, Tuchel opened up on what this means for players whose contracts are expiring.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract at the end of the season and yet to extend.

When asked if the potential sale of the club would affect their contract negotiations, Tuchel said: “Of course that’s a situation. Maybe the bottom line is we cannot help it. It is what it is.

"You never know, maybe it has a positive effect on the negotiation. Maybe it has a negative effect. We cannot predict. I would like not to predict or start predicting all scenarios because we just lose focus on it."

The German head coach continued to state that Chelsea still have a lot to offer for the players despite the change in circumstances as the club edges towards a sael.

"Like I said, everybody has a different situation and feels different. I hope for the best outcome," he continued.

"Still, I think we have something to offer. Still, I think Chelsea is a strong club and will stay a strong club. Our owner decided to sell the club. He sells a strong, solid and very well organised club on the highest level.”

