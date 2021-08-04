Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Pre-Season Draw With Tottenham in Mind Series

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Chelsea's 2-2 draw with London rivals Tottenham in the pre-season Mind Series.

Hakim Ziyech bagged a brace as the Blues gave up a two goal lead in their final pre-season match.

Speaking to the press after the match, Tuchel discussed the performance.

"I'm very happy with the first 60 minutes, we started well and the game was very intense." he said. "With the spectators, it didn't feel like a friendly. We have active ball recoveries, created good chances, had good control of the ball, so for 60 minutes I was happy."

Tuchel's side were in control for the opening hour before the introduction of several players such as Kenedy, Matt Miazga, Tammy Abraham, Davide Zapacosta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tino Anjorin amongst others.

"We then had a lot of changes" Tuchel said "There were two big individual mistakes and Tottenham take away a draw. It's not always about the result but there were obvious reasons today."

Tiemoue Bakayoko lost possession as Spurs made the midfielder pay, equalising after his mistake.

It is clear that several of these players will not be part of Tuchel's squad after the transfer window closes, with the German having had the opportunity to pass judgement on the returning loanees in pre-season.

It remains to be seen who will leave as Chelsea look to add to their Champions League winning squad but with 42 players in pre-season training, the Blues must offload several of these players whether that is on loan or permanent deals this summer.

