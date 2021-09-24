Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea's Psychological Advantage After Impressive Recent Form Against Pep Guardiona & Man City

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has discussed his team's psychological advantage over Manchester City as they have won the last three encounters.

This includes the 2021 Champions League Final in Porto as Chelsea denied Pep Guardiola's side to lift their second Champions League trophy.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel was asked if there is any advantage in the recent record.



He said: "We have the experience, positive experiences. We know how tough it feels at half time in the dressing room, how much work we put into it and the input."

The German proceeded to label the match as a '50/50' game.

He contined: "When I say 50/50, I mean 50/50. Sometimes we look at situations, how to defend and how to attack. It still feels like ‘this is dangerous, let’s hope we do not concede a goal now’ and it doesn’t happen even if we look at it several times! You have to really work hard for it and earn it.

"Don’t forget you need also the momentum and a bit of luck. To believe we can do it is the most important in sports and on this kind of level we have the belief that we can do it. We know very well what it takes to have the possibility to win.

"Maybe this is the confidence it gives you, it’s one of the biggest tests in European football. This game is on tomorrow, in our stadium. We feel ready for the battle."



Chelsea face Manchester City in the early kick-off in the Premier League on Saturday, knowing that a win could keep the Blues at the top of the table as they look to mount a title challenge this season.

