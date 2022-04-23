Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Recent 'Strange' Run of Inconsistency

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has labelled Chelsea's recent run of inconsistency as 'strange' ahead of their weekend Premier League clash with West Ham.

The Blues won all six of their matches in March, before losing three consecutive home clashes throughout April, in which they conceded 11 goals.

In the middle of the three losses, Chelsea managed to beat Southampton 6-0, Real Madrid 3-2 and Crystal Palace 2-0 in quite the rollercoaster of a month.

IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their clash with West Ham on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel was questioned on whether Chelsea's inconsistency has been frustrating.

“Yeah, strange," he told the press. "You know very well that it was two matches after the national break, which can sometimes happen for one match.

"It happened for us two matches. I had the feeling then, I thought and still think we had the turnaround already.

"This match (vs Arsenal), even if the result is pretty similar - for me it has not the same similarities like the match against Real Madrid and Brentford at home in terms of we were not disciplined enough with the ball or were dragged out of shape.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"The first half was a wild half, open half where we gave an unbelievable goal away due to a personal mistakes. Once again, the amount of individual errors is too high.

"We cannot talk around it and should not. I think in 22 we have 8 big mistakes that lead direct. I don’t know, I would stop it if I knew. It’s awkward because in the first half it was open, the second I think we controlled it, the counter attack better, we were a bit more alert to control it.

"I could not feel it in real time or when we analysed it that there was a real danger in the second half to lose it. I thought the opposite, we were totally in charge and controlled where we want to control but we had two very awkward goals.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"It is almost impossible to concede three goals in a match like this given our quality and determination we usually have. In the moment it is a bit fragile in home games.

"There is another home game coming and we have the chance to do better.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube