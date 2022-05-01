Thomas Tuchel on 'Example' Captain Cesar Azpilicueta's Impact at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised captain Cesar Azpilicueta for his huge influence as captain at the west London side.

The Spaniard has been captain of the club for a number of years now since Gary Cahill's departure back in 2019.

His impact of the team has been huge, having made a total of 42 appearances so far this season in which he has contributed three goals and three assists.

Speaking earlier this week, the Blues manager praised his captain for all he brings to the European champions.

“Azpi is an example to everyone at the football club and he has such a huge influence here," he told the official Chelsea website.

“An owner or a CEO of an old club once told me that you should take the mentality of your best players and your captain. This team has had the mentality of Azpi for years now.

“I’m so happy that a humble, nice, friendly person who is not the most talented player in the world – and I mean that respectfully – can lead a club like Chelsea to all titles that you can possibly win.

“This is a perfect story and it is so nice to watch it unfold. Azpi is this guy, totally, because he is nice, he is humble, he is friendly. He is a family-orientated person and he is so, so hardworking.

“He has this mentality of a real fighter for his team-mates and for the badge but also of this water-carrier who is always ready to help anybody out.”



“This is huge for the team and he’s had this influence as captain of this team now for many years and there are no words for what Azpi gives us. He is simply exceptional.”

