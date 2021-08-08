Thomas Tuchel on His Fine Start to Life at Chelsea & Why The Blues Are The Perfect Club For Him

The German has done pretty well so far.

Thomas Tuchel has opened up on how he hit the ground running during his start at Chelsea, how the system suits his players and why Chelsea are his perfect club.

The 47-year-old started life in west London in the best possible way, lifting the Champions League at the end of the season.

Speaking to UEFA, this manager discussed his impressive start as head coach at Chelsea.

He said: "How did I start so well? Maybe I don't know!

"Before, I would have said it's never an ideal scenario because you come in (halfway through the season), but maybe it was a good thing."

Tuchel had previously managed Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund in his native country before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2018, where he spent two years before taking the job at Chelsea earlier this year.

Speaking on how Chelsea are different than where he has previously worked, Tuchel was full of praise for his club as he said: "Finally, I found a well-structured club, a top organisation, a very open and ambitious team, and a lot of support at the highest level, and that made things very easy for us."

Tuchel took over from Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and immedietly changed the system, switching from Lampard's 4-3-3 to a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 system.

Speaking on this, Tuchel admitted that it was inspired by what suited his players.

"(Playing with a back three) was a good fit with all of our players, and our midfield players." he said. "We decided very early that we wanted to always have two of our three midfield players on the pitch – that means N'Golo Kanté, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

"That's the approach: to do what's good for the team and to do what suits the players' characteristics, and we had the feeling throughout the whole journey that this was a good fit."

Tuchel will be hoping to win another European trophy as the Blues face off against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup next week.

