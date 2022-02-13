Thomas Tuchel on 'Horrible' Feeling of Watching Chelsea's Club World Cup Semi-Final From Home

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted he did not enjoy watching his side on TV as he was 10 seconds behind his assistants as they communicated.

The German tested positive for Covid-19 before Chelsea faced Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup a week ago and missed two games for the Blues.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app after the Club World Cup final, Tuchel discussed his emotions in the previous games.

He said: "It's horrible. First time Plymouth in the cup, second time this week. I had a tactical view, a signal on TV. We figured out my direct line to my assistants, they were 10 seconds ahead which was annoying!

"I could hear from their comments that something was going wrong (before seeing it on TV), so we cut the connection and taked at half-time. Then every 10 minutes.

"I was walking up and down! I missed the sideline."

Luckily for Chelsea, their boss was back for the final and made an impact, changing the formation and system several times as Chelsea came out 2-1 victors in extra-time.

A Romelu Lukaku opener was added to by a late Kai Havertz penalty to see Chelsea crowned as Champions of the World.

"As boys we dreamed to have finals like this, very special. We wanted to play with no regrets," Tuchel continued.

"Yeah, I'm a part in it. I'm happy to have the chance, we said before in the dressing room what an opportunity. Everybody is jealous of us."

